Investment projects, state incentives needed to boost Arctic aviation, experts say

TASS, April 8. Implementation of investment projects for natural resources development in the Russian Arctic zone will boost aviation in the North. This business stimulus plus the state’s participation in logistics and infrastructure projects and funding of local airlines are the key to enhancing the accessibility of the Russian Arctic’s most hard-to-reach settlements, experts told TASS.

In March, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin inked a decree on the national policy in the Arctic to 2035. The document pays special attention to the aviation sector. Affordable year-round long-distance, inter-regional and local flights are among priority tasks for the Arctic zone’s social development. The priority infrastructure tasks include the development of a network of airports and runways.

Waiting for flight

As many settlements in the Arctic are not connected by roads, aviation is the only way to travel. For example, for residents of many Arctic settlements a helicopter flight is the only option to get to a regional center or a big city. However, helicopter flights depend greatly on weather conditions, and in bad weather people have to line up to get to the mainland. For example, in the Krasnoyarsk Region, routes from Ust-Avam and Volochanka are very popular, but passengers sometimes have to wait for months to get onboard.

"It is not that you buy a ticket and can be sure you’ll fly. It is only right before the flight departure that you will learn whether you fly or not. Chances depend on luck, and whether you managed to get through to the call center to book the flight a week in advance. If, for example, you failed to depart, your place on the line is lost, and you have to call and re-book again a week before the flight. Last autumn, we had to be dialing and dialing for six weeks," a teacher from Taimyr’s Volochanka settlement, Denis Terebikhin, told TASS.

The regional authorities allocate big money every year to improve the situation, but it does not change much, they say. "In order to provide regional and local carriages in the Krasnoyarsk Region, we need additional funds, about 1.11 billion rubles ($14.5 million)," the region’s Minister of Transport Konstantin Dimitrov told TASS.

Role of the state