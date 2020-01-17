Russian watchdog can impose restrictions on supplies of Ecuadorian shrimps

BERLIN, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian veterinary and phytosanitary watchdog Rosselkhoznadzor can impose restrictions on imports of shrimps from Ecuador in view of found violations of national requirements to such products, head of the regulator Sergei Dankvert told reporters on the sidelines of the International Green Week in Berlin.

"We will have to introduce restrictions for all shrimps shortly because we found [violations in products - TASS]," the official said.

The Russian regulator introduced the strict control regime in respect of Ecuadorian shrimps and plans to get results in 1-1.5 months in order to finally decide on whether to impose the ban or not, Dankvert added.

According to data of the Russian customs service, in 2018 Ecuador ranked fifth in shellfish supplies to Russia (including shrimps) after India, Greenland, China and Argentina.