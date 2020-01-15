Measures suggested by President in social sphere will not impact inflation — Putin's aide

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Social support measures suggested by President Vladimir Putin in the State of the Nation Address will stimulate consumer demand but will not influence the inflation level, Presidential Aide Andrei Belousov told TASS on Wednesday.

"We assume and we have arguments to state that proposals in the social sphere stated by the President will not impact inflation at all," Belousov said.

Following the results of last year, inflation made less than 3% and the downward trend is stable, the aide specified. "This is not very good because this is an indicator of market stagnation," he noted.

"Therefore, we face the task of stimulating the consumer demand. We expect measures listed by the President will exactly contribute to solution of this task," Belousov noted. Measures suggested by the head of state are aimed at supporting citizens that do not have huge revenues or savings, the official went on. "Accordingly, all the funds they will receive will be immediately used to warm up the consumer demand," he added.