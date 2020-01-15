New investment cycle should be launched in Russia, says Putin

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged to start a new investment cycle in the country to reach economic growth rates above the global average.

It is necessary to change the structure of Russia’s economy and its efficiency, he said in his annual State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

"In 2021, Russia’ GDP growth rates should be above the global average. It is necessary to launch a new investment cycle, to boost investments in creation of jobs, infrastructure, development of industry, agriculture and services sector to obtain the dynamics," Putin said.