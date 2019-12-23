Uniper eyes opportunities to quickly complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline

MOSCOW, December 23. German company Uniper, which is a partner of Gazprom in the Nord Stream 2 construction project, expressed confidence that opportunities would be found to quickly complete the construction of the pipeline.

"We are confident that ways will be found to quickly complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This would be important for Europe, because the pipeline will strengthen the security of gas supplies and competition in our markets for the benefit of consumers," the company’s spokesman Georg Oppermann told TASS.

Earlier, the Swiss company Allseas, which is laying pipes for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, suspended operations and removed all vessels from the pipeline construction area in the Baltic Sea due to the threat of US sanctions.