Zelensky says contract on gas transit with Russia will be signed by year-end

KIEV, December 13. /TASS/. The contract on gas transit between Russia and Ukraine will be signed by the end of 2019, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky told "1+1" TV channel on Thursday.

"I think there is a very high probability that the contract on gas transit will be signed [by the end of 2019]," Zelensky said.

"A contract on gas transit is important not only for Ukraine, but for Europe as well," he added. The Ukrainian president said that he discussed this issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Normandy Four summit in Paris on December 9. "I see that everyone is interested in signing a document," he noted.

Zelensky said that Russia "suggested to sign a contract for one year, and we suggested for 10 years, and then we were offered a compromise - three years." "Negotiations will continue," he said noting that gas price "will not be political." "This is an economic issue," he stressed.