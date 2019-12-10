Kremlin says Russia, Ukraine have not yet reached solution of gas transit problem

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine have not yet managed to find a solution for the problem of gas transit agreement extension and settlement of claims in the Stockholm Arbitration, press secretary to the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The gas topic was indeed on the agenda of summit talks - talks between [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [President of Ukraine Vladimir] Zelensky [in Paris on December 9]. [Gazprom CEO Alexei] Miller and his Ukrainian counterpart attended the meeting; approaches of the parties were presented indeed," Peskov said. "Final agreements have not yet been managed to be reached," he noted. "Positions of the parties were put together; they are well known and consistent, as regards the position of the Russian side," the press secretary said.

"It was agreed that chief executives of gas companies and relevant ministers will continue their communication," Peskov said. "Short-term communication at the expert level took place even late at night yesterday," he said. "At the same time, it cannot be said that the solution for the problem of the transit agreement renewal and settlement of the issue of claims in the Stockholm Arbitration was managed to be reached," the Kremlin’s spokesperson said.