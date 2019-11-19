Russia increases its holdings of US debt to $10bln in September

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. Russian holdings of the US debt increased to $10 billion in September, the US Department of the Treasury said.

Long-term US Treasury securities stood at $3,066 billion, while short-term amounted to $7,009 billion in the reported period, the US agency said in its update published on Monday.

Russia, once a significant holder of the US state debt, started its sell-off of US Treasury securities in spring 2018. Last April, Russian holdings were nearly halved — from some $96 billion to $48.7 billion. Next month, in May 2018, the figure further dropped to $14.9 billion.

In August, Russian holdings of the US debt increased for the first time since February, reaching $9.3 billion.

Japan remains the biggest holder of the US state debt with $1.14 trillion dollars, followed by China with $1.1 trillion.