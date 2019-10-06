Russia ready to ensure Cuba’s food security by exporting grain — premier

MOSCOW, October 6. /TASS/. Russia has offered its grain supplies to Cuba to replace imports from Canada and France and therefore ensure the island nation’s food security, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said during his visit to the country.

"I was surprised to find out that our Cuban friends purchase wheat from Canada and France, like we used to do during the Soviet years," Medvedev said in a pre-recorded interview with the Vesti On Saturday with Sergei Brilev news program on Rossiya’1 channel. "But I think we can supply wheat under terms that would be not less favorable, and create solid food security for Cuba."

During the interview, Medvedev gave no direct answer to the question of whether he discussed new military bases and military training with First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro.

"We talked about cooperation and remembered our past, how we met for the first time and how our relations evolved during those years," he said.

"We restored our relations with the Republic of Cuba in full," the Russian premier added. "We hope that our relations would strengthen day by day. This is what we would like to see."

According to Medvedev, high-and top-level diplomatic contacts with Cuba have also intensified. Among other things, the country’s authorities accepted Russia’s invitation to participate in the 75th anniversary of victory in the World War II in Moscow. In turn, a strong Russian delegation will attend celebrations to mark the 500th anniversary of the Cuban capital Havana.

The Russian prime minister said that a delegation of the Russian Security Council is to visit the republic soon.