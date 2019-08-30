Russian businessman, US Treasury agree on key mediation terms in Kremlin-related lawsuit

WASHINGTON, August 30. /TASS/. Prominent Russian scientist and entrepreneur Valentin Gapontsev and the US Department of Treasury have agreed on key mediation terms that would allow to settle a lawsuit between the two parties regarding the inclusion of the Russian citizen in the so-called Kremlin List, the document published in the online database of the US court system informs.

"The parties have agreed on the key terms arising from the mediation and expect to file paperwork so reflecting next week. In light of that schedule, the parties respectfully submit that no further status reports will be necessary," the report stated.

Gapontsev, who shares a Russian and US citizenship, filed a lawsuit against the US Department of Treasury due to his inclusion on the Kremlin List, which consists of 114 Russian officials and heads of state enterprises and 96 "oligarchs" with alleged ties to the Kremlin.