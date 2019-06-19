Russian Telecom Ministry to launch system of services in support of IT exporters

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Russian Telecom Ministry plans to launch a system of services to support Russian IT companies exporting their solutions within the framework of working under the Digital Economy National Project, Deputy Minister Mikhail Mamonov said in an interview with the "Future Russia. National Projects" portal operated by TASS.

"Special attention is planned to be paid to promotion and protection of national IT solutions overseas at large. The Ministry is going to launch a system of services for Russian companies within the National Program framework. We will work with direct requests of IT companies, assist them, support more efficient use of existing government tools and elaborate them in certain cases, relying on the feedback from the business," the official said.

Supporting promotion of domestic competitive products on markets of other countries are among priorities in this direction, Mamonov said. "Support is also needed for collective development of software in market segments where there is no sufficient groundwork of competitive domestic products. Furthermore, we want to help with updating software related to industry specificities," he added.