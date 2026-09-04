Russia to unveil TKB-1167 anti-drone air defense system at Egypt airshow

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia will showcase the TKB-1167 air defense system for destroying unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for the first time at the El Alamein International Airshow 2026 in Egypt, the press service of Russia’s arms exporter Rosoboronexport reported.

"Air defense systems are on display in the static exhibition area, as well as at the booths of Rosoboronexport and the High-Precision Systems Holding Company (part of Rostec). The absolute premiere of the Russian exhibition is the TKB-1167 anti-UAV combat system. It consists of a combat module equipped with four tank machine guns, capable of autonomously and automatically detecting, tracking, identifying, and destroying UAVs," the statement reads.