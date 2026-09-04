Logistics center, power substation, port terminal hit: strikes by Russian Armed Forces

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Last night, the Russian Armed Forces struck the Eso-Autotechnics logistics center in the Kiev Region, whose warehouses stored dual-use goods, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In addition, a power substation in Mirnoye, Odessa Region, was hit.

TASS has compiled the main information on the strikes’ results.

Defense Ministry’s statement

- The Russian Armed Forces struck the Eso-Autotechnics logistics center in the Gatnoye settlement in the Kiev Region, whose warehouses were used to store and distribute dual-use goods, the Defense Ministry reported.

- In the settlement of Mirnoye in the Odessa Region, the Novoodesskaya power substation was struck.

- Russian forces also struck a dry cargo ship carrying military-grade goods at the port of Yuzhny.

- Furthermore, at the port of Chernomorsk, a dry cargo ship carrying Western-made arms, a warehouse storing military equipment and a fuel transfer terminal intended for the Ukrainian armed forces were struck.

Situation in Ukraine

- Storage facilities were damaged in the Brovary district of the Kiev Region, according to Brovary Mayor Igor Sapozhko.

- A warehouse and power lines were damaged in the Kharkov Region in eastern Ukraine, according to the head of the regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

- He specified that in the Izyum district, a hangar (in the Yavorskoye settlement) and a warehouse (in the city of Balakleya) were damaged.

- In addition, power lines were damaged in the Chuguyevsky district, Sinegubov added.