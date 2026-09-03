Kiev troops attack DPR territory 47 times in past day, three killed

DONETSK, September 4. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked cities and towns of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 47 times in the past day, killing three civilians and wounding 15, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 47 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "Three civilians were reported to have been killed and 15 wounded."

In all, 56 munitions of various types were fired towards various DPR cities and towns in the reported period. As a result, six residential buildings, buses, special equipment, cars and trucks, and four civil infrastructure sites were damaged.