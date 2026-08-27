Rostec increases tank ammunition production 50-fold since start of special op

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run corporation Rostec has doubled the production of combat fighter jets, increased the production of artillery ammunition 20-fold, and increased the production of tank ammunition 50-fold since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Rostec press service told TASS during the Technoprom 2026 forum.

"During the special military operation, we have doubled the production of combat fighter jets, increased the production of artillery ammunition 20-fold, and increased the production of tank ammunition 50-fold," the press service said.