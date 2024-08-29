Russia steadily replaces imports in its drone industry — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia is steadily replacing imports in its drone-making industry, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We are consistently, systematically and purposefully developing this high-tech industry, and making steady headway on the path of import substitution. More and more production facilities are opening that have an increased percentage of import-substituted parts and units. This process will continue," he said.

Peskov was responding to a question how China’s restrictions on the export of some drones and their components, which are scheduled to kick in on September 1, will affect the domestic drone industry. The Kremlin is unaware what specific components are in question, he added.