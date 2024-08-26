IAEA head to personally assess situation at Kursk NPP on August 27

VIENNA, August 26. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant on August 27 in order to personally assess the situation at the facility, the IAEA said on its website.

"Since new developments and increased levels of military activity in the vicinity of the KNPP, I have been closely following developments on the ground, especially with respect to the plant," Grossi said in a statement. "It is vital when I arrive at the plant tomorrow that I see first-hand the situation and discuss modalities for further activities as may be needed to evaluate the nuclear safety and security conditions of the KNPP."

According to Grossi, the principles of nuclear security during armed conflicts, as well as the ones developed specifically for the Zaporozhye NPP, could also be applied to the Kursk NPP.

Grossi called the situation around the facility critical and emphasized that the IAEA is concerned about the nuclear and physical safety of all power plants. According to him, the agency will give an independent assessment of the situation at the plant, which is only possible through a visit.

Earlier Grossi called the risk of damage to the Kursk NPP due to the Ukrainian armed forces' actions very high. He announced plans to visit the plant to talk to its management and determine whether there were attacks on it. The IAEA chief added that he intended to visit Kiev after the Kursk Region. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier called the Kiev regime's attempt to attack the Kursk NPP with a kamikaze drone an act of nuclear terrorism, demanding an immediate response from the IAEA.