Russian Pacific Fleet ships return to home base after long-distance deployment

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s missile cruiser Varyag and frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov have returned to their home base in Vladivostok after long-distance deployment, its press office reported on Friday.

"A ceremony was held in Vladivostok to welcome back a group of the Pacific Fleet’s ships comprising the Fleet’s flagship Guards Order of Nakhimov missile cruiser Varyag and frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, which returned after successfully accomplishing long-distance maritime deployment missions," the press office told TASS.

A meeting was held in honor of this event, during which Pacific Fleet Commander Admiral Viktor Liina thanked the combat ships’ crews for their endurance and professionalism displayed in the long-distance deployment and noted a high level of the sailors’ sea skills, the press office reported.

The long-distance deployment of the Pacific Fleet’s ships lasted seven months. The Marshal Shaposhnikov covered 32,000 nautical miles, and the cruiser Varyag covered 28,000 nautical miles. The Fleet’s naval group crossed eight seas and two oceans twice, it specified.

The Pacific Fleet’s naval group embarked on its long-distance deployment on January 22 this year. Over this period, the combat ships held dozens of combat training exercises and drills to organize ship everyday activities at sea. The Russian naval ships made business calls at the ports of over 10 countries, in particular, India, Sri Lanka, Iran, Qatar and Eritrea.

In the Mediterranean Sea, the Pacific Fleet’s naval group accomplished all the objectives of combat service in distant waters and held a series of tactical drills jointly with ships of other Russian Navy Fleets, it said.