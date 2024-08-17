Issue of IAEA chief's meeting with Russian delegation under consideration — diplomat

VIENNA, August 17. /TASS/. The need for a conversation between International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and the Russian interdepartmental delegation is overdue and the issue is being worked out, Russia's acting permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Roman Ustinov told TASS.

"Certainly, as one can judge, the need for a conversation between Rafael Grossi and the Russian interdepartmental delegation is overdue. This issue is being worked out," the diplomat said, commenting on another Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

He recalled that on August 14, Russia's permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, during a meeting with Grossi, called on the agency to publicly name the culprit behind the attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP. "Silence on this issue only encourages new attacks that endanger nuclear safety," Ustinov said.