Cruiser Varyag, frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov enter Singapore Strait

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A group of of Pacific Fleet ships comprising the cruiser Varyag and frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov has entered the Singapore Strait, Russia's Defense Ministry reported.

"A detachment of Pacific Fleet ships comprising the cruiser Varyag and frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov crossed the Strait of Malacca Strait and entered the Singapore Strait. The ships are returning to base after a long-distance voyage, making a passage through the Asia-Pacific Region," it said.

In the Strait of Malacca, the sailors practiced navigation and safe maneuvering in a region with busy shipping routes.

"After passing the Singapore Strait, the detachment will conduct an exercise to replenish material supplies on the move at sea from a sea-going tanker," the Defense Ministry said.

The long-distance voyage of Pacific Fleet ships began on January 22. They paid business visits to ports in India, Sri Lanka, Iran, Qatar and Eritrea.