Su-34 strikes Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. A Su-34 bomber struck Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region stretch of the border a overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The crew of a Su-34 multifunctional supersonic fighter-bomber of the Aerospace Forces carried out an overnight strike on a cluster of Ukrainian manpower and military equipment in a border area of the Kursk Region," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the strike at previously detected targets used a fuel-air explosive bomb, an ODAB-500, with a universal gliding and correction module.

After receiving confirmation from reconnaissance units that the targets were destroyed, the crew returned safely to the air base.