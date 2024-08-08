Japan warns of increased risk of major quake in Nankai Trough

TOKYO, August 8. /TASS/. The probability of a powerful earthquake occurring in the Nankai Trough in Japan has temporarily increased following the quake that hit off the coast of the southwestern island of Kyushu, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

"The probability of a potent earthquake in the Nankai Trough is higher than usual," the agency said in a statement. It has also warned of the risk of a strong tsunami along the Pacific coast on a wide area spanning from the Island of Okinawa in the south to Tokyo and neighboring prefectures.

Over recent years, Japanese seismologists have been greatly concerned over the possibility of an imminent earthquake along the Nankai Trough located southeast of the coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu’s central part.

Powerful earthquakes with a magnitude of about eight occur here approximately once every 100-200 years. According to scientific forecasts, the probability of an 8- or 9-magnitude earthquake in the next 30 years is 70-80%. In this case, a significant part of the country would be affected while its Pacific coast may be hit by a tsunami over 30 meters high.