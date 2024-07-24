Four terror attacks thwarted in France before Olympic Games — interior minister

PARIS, July 24. /TASS/. French security services have thwarted four terrorist attacks targeting the Olympic games and their participants, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on the BFM TV channel.

"We are still working on it, so far without details, but indeed we think that it is related to plotting violent acts against the Olympic Games, and it is a symbol. This is the fourth case," the minister said, commenting on yesterday’s detention of an 18-year old young man in the Gironde department.

According to him, the French Interior Ministry confirmed that two terrorist attacks, that had previously been thwarted, were definitely aimed against the Olympic Games. Two more planned attacks are still being inspected, regarding in particular the suspect from Gironde, who, based on data from the National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office’s (PNAT), could be a member of a terrorist group. In his posts on social media, he noted that he "had intentions to commit criminal acts, especially during sports competitions." Another as yet unconfirmed case is the detention of a radical Islamist on July 19 who attacked a taxi driver near Le Mans in the commune of La Ferte-Bernard.

Law enforcement authorities are therefore prioritizing statements by public figures that could provoke lone-wolf terrorists to attack, Darmanin stated, commenting on the statement by Thomas Portes, a deputy from the left-wing La France Insoumise party. Portes stated that "the Israeli delegation will not be welcome in Paris." Darmanin noted that the "organized threat from the outside" is still present. It can come from states and various organizations that may try to stage a large-scale attack similar to those that took place in Paris in 2015.

The minister said that a number of national delegations are considered to be at heightened risk and will be provided with additional security. In particular, he mentioned the delegations of Israel, Iran, Palestine, the US and Ukraine. Darmanin specified that Israeli delegates will be accompanied by special forces from the gendarmerie and police throughout their stay in France.