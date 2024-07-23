MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian military forces and special services are preparing provocations along the seashore of the Crimean peninsula under the guidance of Western instructors, a representative of an underground resistance group called Dozor told TASS.

"Said operations are conducted under the guidance of Western instructors. We receive some information from the supporters of the resistance. We can say with certainty that the enemy is working even on the maritime section of the Crimean peninsula," the person said.