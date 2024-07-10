US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syria’s airspace 12 times in past day

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Aircraft belonging to the US-led international coalition made 12 unauthorized incursions into Syria’s airspace over the al-Tanf area in the past 24 hours, Captain 1st Rank Oleg Ignasyuk, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said.

"In the Al-Tanf area, twelve violations by the coalition’s four pairs of F-15 fighter jets and two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft were recorded over the past 24 hours," Ignasyuk said.

In addition, 11 violations by the coalition of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, related to flights by unmanned aerial vehicles, not coordinated with the Russian side, were recorded over the past day.