Chinese-Belarusian drills do not target third parties — Foreign Ministry

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. China and Belarus’ military drills are a usual element of cooperation between the two countries and are not directed against anyone, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lin Jian said at a briefing.

"I would like to stress that the joint military drills between China and Belarus are being implemented in accordance with the annual cooperation plan between the two countries. This is the usual practice of military cooperation and exchanges between the two countries. These drills comply with international law and practice and are not directed against any specific countries," the diplomat said.

Earlier, the armed forces of Belarus and China launched the 11-day counter-terrorist Attacking Falcon drill near Brest on the border with Poland and Ukraine.