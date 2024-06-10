26 Ukrainian drones destroyed in Kursk Region in past day

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. /TASS/. More tan 25 Ukrainian drones were jammed and destroyed in the Kursk Region’s border areas during the day, the region’s acting governor Alexey Smirnov said.

"Electronic warfare tools jammed and destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones in border areas," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Smirnov, a residential house in the village of Veseloye was damaged in a drone attack. Kamikaze drone attacks were reported from the several more settlements. No one was hurt.

Apart from that, Ukrainian troops stages shelling attacks on the villages of Gordeyevka, Troitskoye, Tetkino, Zarya, Gogolevka, Milayevka, and the Sudzha crossing. No casualties were reported.