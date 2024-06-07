Russian, Syrian warplanes jointly patrol Arab Republic’s airspace

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian and Syrian warplanes conducted joint patrols and practiced concerted action in airspace of the Arab Republic as part of a bilateral military exercise, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The maneuvers involved Su-35 fighter jets and Su-34 bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces, as well as Su-24 tactical bombers of the Syrian Air Force.

As part of the exercise, Russian and Syrian pilots patrolled airspace above the eastern and southern regions of the country. Also, flight crews of the two states practiced air strikes on dummy targets in the Syrian desert, attacking them solo and in groups.

The joint Russian-Syrian exercise to practice defending the Arab Republic’s territorial integrity from internal and external threats began on June 5. Maneuvers are held in Syrian airspace, in some of its territories and in the eastern section of the Mediterranean Sea.