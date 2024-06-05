Moscow to weigh asymmetric response to arms supplies for strikes inside Russia — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Russia may send its long-range weapons to regions from where it will deliver strikes on sensitive facilities in those countries that have been sending weapons to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with global media leaders organized by TASS.

"What must we do in response [to attacks on Russian soil using Western weapons]? Firstly, we will certainly upgrade our air defenses as we will destroy them (Western weapons - TASS)," Putin said.

"Secondly, <…> if someone finds it possible to supply such weapons to the combat zone in order to deliver strikes on our soil <…> why don’t we have the right to send our weapons of the same class to those parts of the world where strikes can be delivered on sensitive facilities in those countries that have been doing so in relation to Russia?" the president wondered.

"That is, we could give an asymmetric response. We will consider this option," Putin said.

Thirdly, the Russian leader warned, similar actions would ultimately aggravate a degradation of international relations and undermine global security.