Iran continues to reduce obligations under nuclear deal — AEOI chief

DUBAI, June 4. /TASS/. Tehran continues to reduce its obligations on implementing the provisions of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) head Mohammad Eslami said.

"Based on Article 36 of the JCPOA, in the event the sides do not fulfill their obligations, Iran has the legitimate right to respond in kind and reduce its obligations and currently we are at the stage of reducing these obligations," Iran’s Fars news agency quoted him as saying. According to the official, the agreement includes the obligations that have not been fulfilled by the parties. "The US left the deal but at the same time does not let other countries cooperate with us," he added.

The five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany struck a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015 to address the crisis over its nuclear program. Then-US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement in 2018, while incumbent President Biden has repeatedly signaled his willingness to bring the US back into the nuclear deal.

Russia, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, the US and France have been in talks with Iran in Vienna since April 2021, seeking to restore the JCPOA in its original form. In November 2022, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said the latest round of talks with Iranian officials ended in the Austrian capital without achieving any specific results.