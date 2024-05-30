MELITOPOL, May 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have sharply increased the intensity of shelling of the town of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya and the settlement of Velikaya Znamenka, Zaporozhye Region, due to their failures at the frontline, says Vladimir Rogov, Chairman of the Russian Civic Chamber’s Commission on the matters of sovereignty, patriotic projects and support of veterans.

"The Banderites have sharply increased the intensity of shelling of Kamenka-Dneprovskaya and Velikaya Znamenka. As of now, at least eight impacts have been registered in Veilkaya Znamenka and ten impacts have been registered in Kamenka-Dneprovskaya this evening. As the Ukrainian militants lose to the Russian Army at the battlefield, they strike civilians in the Zaporozhye Region in their impotent rage," he said.