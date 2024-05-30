US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 8 times in past day

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria registered eight violations of the country’s airspace, committed by aircraft of the US-led international coalition in the past 24 hours, the center’s deputy head, Maj. Gen. Yury Popov, said.

"In the past 24 hours, eight violations were registered in the Al-Tanf zone, committed by a pair of F-16 fighter jets, two pairs of F-15 fighters and a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft," Popov said.

Besides, four violations of the December 9, 2019 deconfliction protocols on the part of the coalition were registered in the reported period. The incidents were related to UAV flights that were not coordinated with the Russian side.