International meeting of security representatives opening in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, April 23. /TASS/. An international meeting of high representatives responsible for security issues is starting in St. Petersburg. It will last until April 25.

The event will be traditionally attended by security council secretaries, national security advisors, relevant vice prime ministers, heads of security agencies and special services, as well as representatives of international organizations. The Russian delegation will be headed by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev. the delegation also consists of representatives of a number of federal ministries, agencies and organizations.

The international meeting is expected to focus on provision of information security amid the formation of the polycentric world order. The agenda also includes the issue of maintenance of national identity, traditional values as an integral element of supporting international security, peace and stability.

Moreover, discussions within two theme-based roundtables will be held. Representatives of various countries will discuss cooperation for countering irregular migration, as well as for protecting population amid military conflicts and natural and man-made emergency situations.

A number of bilateral meetings are also planned. The specific list of countries, whose representatives will attend the forum, has not been made public yet.

The international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues has been held under the aegis of the Russian Security Council since 2010 and will be the 12th. Last year it took place in the Moscow Region, with representatives of over 100 countries taking part in it.

Previously the events were held in Yekaterinburg, St. Petersburg, Vladivostok, Kazan, Ulan-Ude, Grozny, the Tver Region, Ufa and two times in Sochi.