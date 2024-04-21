MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Units of the West battlegroup have secured more advantageous lines and defeated troops and equipment of the Ukrainian armed forces near Novoyegorovka and Novosyolovskoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), as well as Olivovsky Yar, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the West battlegroup secured more advantageous lines and defeated troops and equipment of the 14th mechanized, 68th chaser, 57th infantry brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the 110th territorial defense brigade near the settlements of Novoyegorovka and Novosyolovskoye of the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as Olivovsky Yar," the ministry said.

The enemy lost up to 50 troops, a mechanized infantry fighting vehicle, two cars, a 155mm M777 howitzer and two 105mm M119 US-produced weapons, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, a 152mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, four 122mm D-30 howitzers, a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, as well as a US-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station, according to the report.