IAEA chief may visit Russia before end of spring, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi may visit Russia before the end of the spring, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters.

"I think his visit is quite possible before the end of the spring. I also believe that such communication will be very important for our ongoing work with the agency’s leadership as the agency needs to admit the obvious fact that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is under Russian jurisdiction, while the Kiev regime is putting it at risk by carrying out attacks and staging provocations," the senior diplomat noted.

According to Ryabkov, there must come a time when "IAEA officials call a spade a spade." "This is what we have been doing," he added.