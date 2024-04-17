Russia shares counter-UAV experience with CIS

DUSHANBE, April 17. /TASS/. Russia shares with CIS partners its experience obtained in the military operation in Ukraine in fighting unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), deputy chair of the Coordinating committee for air defense at the CIS council of defense ministers and Russian Deputy Commander-in-Chief for armaments Colonel General Yury Grekhov said.

"The issues of drone engagement have become vital. The last year developments showed the protection of important military, industrial and administrative facilities against drone strikes is one of the most important tasks. The Russian Federation constantly shares with CIS partners its experience in countering UAVs," he told reporters.

In February-March 2024, the Military Aerospace Defense Academy held training of CIS specialists in counter-drone fight. An international conference was held on air defense in conditions of a massive impact of various unmanned aerial vehicles.