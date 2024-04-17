Shoigu calls to urgently launch production of medical robots

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered to urgently launch batch production of a prospective ground medical robot for the evacuation of the wounded, the Defense Ministry said.

He said it is in a high demand in the zone of the military operation in Ukraine. "Such vehicles should be delivered to the troops as soon as possible. They should be as cheap as possible," the minister said.

"There is nothing more valuable than human life. We have to ensure the evacuation of the wounded from the frontline. It has to be done safely and rapidly to the maximum. Batch production of the vehicles shall be launched immediately," he said.

The Defense Ministry said the first 30 robotic transportation platforms for cargo delivery will be ready in late May. Shoigu ordered to increase their production.

"The defense minister demanded to increase the production and delivery of robotic transportation platforms. It was reported to the minister that the first 30 platforms would be ready by the end of the next month," it said.