MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West repelled two attacks by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kupyansk direction, the battlegroup’s spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin told TASS.

"Motorized rifle units, together with artillery, repelled two attacks by assault groups of the 30th mechanized brigade and the 103rd territorial defense brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Sinkovka and Tabaevka areas," Yakimkin said.

According to him, in total the enemy lost "up to 90 military personnel, a T-72 tank and two pickup trucks" in the Kupyansk direction.