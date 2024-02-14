New Eurasian security architecture 'overdue' — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russia together with its allies is making the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) a force to be reckoned with, and now the task of laying down a continental security setup is in the crosshairs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the State Duma.

"Together with our allies, we are strengthening the potential of the CSTO as a key regional defense structure responsible for ensuring the security of the organization's member states and maintaining stability in Eurasia," he said. "The task of creating a new continental security architecture in the Eurasian space is overdue, as this was the subject of an international conference convened on the initiative of [Belarusian President] Alexander Lukashenko in Minsk in October 2023," he pointed out.

"The topic is very promising, it is in line with modern geopolitical trends. We intend to advance the concept of Eurasian security on various international platforms," the top diplomat said.