Moscow-led bloc to hold Indestructible Brotherhood peacekeepers’ drills in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will hold a series of drills in the Central Asian region this year, including the Indestructible Brotherhood 2024 peacekeepers’ exercise in Kazakhstan, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov said on Wednesday.

"The Indestructible Brotherhood 2024 command and staff exercise with the CSTO Peacekeeping Forces is planned on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan," he said.

"The post-Soviet security bloc will continue to involve representatives of defense agencies, basic training and research centers to study essential issues of developing the forces and capabilities of the CSTO collective security system," the general pointed out.

"This year, major joint training measures stipulate holding the Interaction 2024 command and staff exercise with the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces, the Search 2024 special exercise with reconnaissance forces and capabilities and the Echelon 2024 special drills with logistic support forces and capabilities on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Central Asian collective security region in September-October," Serdyukov said.

In Tajikistan, the post-Soviet security bloc will hold the Rubezh 2024 drills with the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region, the general said.

"During the active phases of the drills, representatives of CSTO non-member states, international organizations and the military diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan are expected to participate as observers," he said.