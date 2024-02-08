Saudi Arabia interested in joint production of weapons — Rosoboronexport

RIYADH, February 8. /TASS/. Joint production of weapons is the best format of cooperation with both Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries, Alexander Mikheyev, CEO of Russia’s arms trades Rosoboronexport, said.

"Today, joint development and production of weapons and combat vehicles is the most preferable format of cooperation not only for Saudi Arabia but also for other Middle East countries," he told TASS on the sidelines of the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh.

According to Mikheyev, Rosoboronexport has a vast experience of cooperation within industrial partnership in this region as well. "We offer both to jointly develop new weapons and localize the production of Russian advanced products for the air forces, air defense and land troops, and the navy," he added.

The World Defense Show 24 international exhibition is running in Riyadh from February 4 through 8.