Nine acts of terrorism, sabotage carried out in Russia’s Ural Federal District in 2023

KURGAN, February 6. /TASS/. Nine terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage were carried out in Russia’s Ural Federal District in 2023, while 23 attacks were prevented, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said.

"Nine acts of sabotage and terrorist attacks were carried out in the district in 2023, while 23 terrorism-related crimes were prevented," he said at a meeting on national security in the Ural Federal District, held in the city of Kurgan.

Patrushev emphasized the need to strengthen anti-terrorist measures at strategically important and potentially dangerous facilities, as well as to further improve the emergency preparedness and response system to protect the people of the Ural District.