Ukrainian forces lose up to 1,825 servicemen, six tanks in Krasny Liman area

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russia’s battlegroup Center has occupied more advantageous positions in the Krasny Liman area, repelling 19 Ukrainian attacks and wiping out up to 1,825 enemy servicemen over the week, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, Russia’s battlegroup Center took more advantageous positions and repelled 19 enemy attacks. It hit the manpower and equipment of the 60th and 63rd mechanized brigades, the 12th special purpose brigade and the 13th Ukrainian National Guard brigade near Kirovsk, Yampolovka in the Donetsk People's Republic, Chervonaya Dibrova, Kuzmino in the Lugansk People's Republic, as well as the Serebryansky forestry," the ministry said, adding that the enemy lost up to 1,825 servicemen, six tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 36 vehicles and six field artillery guns.

Also, twenty-six Ukrainian troops have surrendered over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Kupyansk area

The Ukrainian Armed Forces’ losses exceeded 750 troops in the Kupyansk area over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The enemy suffered losses in more than 750 service members, a tank, nine armored combat vehicles, 21 vehicles, as well as eight field artillery guns," the ministry said.

The Russian Armed Forces have pressed ahead with getting their positions better along the frontline in certain sections of the Kupyansk area over the past week, as they have liberated Tabayevka and repelled 41 Ukrainian attacks, the Defense Ministry said.

"In the Kupyansk area, units of Battlegroup West liberated Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region and carried on improving their positions along the frontline in certain sections. Over the past week, Russian troops repelled 41 attacks by assault groups of the 30th, 32nd, 44th, and 60th mechanized brigades, the 57th motorized infantry brigade, the 25th airborne and 95th airborne assault brigades as well as the 103rd territorial defense brigade near Sinkovka and Tabayevka in the Kharkov region, Novoselovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

Donetsk area

Russia’s battlegroup South repelled 22 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the week and improved its positions along the front line, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

The Ukrainian armed forces have suffered losses in more than 2,245 troops, five tanks and 19 armored combat vehicles in the Donetsk area over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During this period, the Ukrainian armed forces’ losses amounted to over 2,245 service members, five tanks, 19 armored fighting vehicles, 63 vehicles, 28 field artillery pieces and two combat vehicles of the Grad MLRS," the ministry said.

In addition, it was reported that air strikes, artillery fire and the fire with heavy flamethrower systems had inflicted losses on the Ukrainian armed forces and National Guard near Verkhnekamenskoye, Artyomovskoye, Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Andreyevka, Belogorovka, Pereyezdnoye and Georgiyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

South Donetsk area

The Russian Armed Forces’ battlegroup Vostok (East) had repelled nine attacks of the Ukrainian army in the South Donetsk area over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"In South Donetsk area, units of the Vostok Group of Forces repelled nine Ukrainian army’s attacks by cohesive actions," the ministry said.

The weekly losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in the South Donetsk area amounted to up to 735 military personnel and two tanks, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian armed forces’ losses amounted up to 735 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, six armored fighting vehicles, 17 vehicles, 12 field artillery pieces, and two Grad MLRS combat vehicles," the statement said.

It was also reported that units of Ukraine’s 58th and 72nd mechanized brigades, the 79th air assault brigade, as well as the 127th and 128th territorial defense brigades suffered losses near Novomikhailovka, Konstantinovka, Ugledar, Staromayorskoye, Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, and near Priuytnoye in the Zaporozhye Region.

Air Force and air defenses

The Russian Armed Forces launched 37 group strikes with precision weapons and drones on Ukraine’s decision-making centers and military-industrial complex, as well as arsenals and military airfield infrastructure over the past week, the Defense Ministry said.

"Between January 27 and February 3, the Russian Armed Forces carried out 37 group strikes with precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles against the decision-making centers, facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine’s armed forces, as well as military airfield infrastructure, arsenals and fuel bases. In addition, deployment sites of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ units, nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries were hit. All designated targets were hit," the Defense Ministry said.