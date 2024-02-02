State defense order performance close to 100% — Putin

TULA, February 2. /TASS/. The state defense order has the performance of almost 100%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Performance of the state defense order is now almost at the level of 100%. I am confident we will continue to reliably keep this level further on," the head of state noted.

"Furthermore, the state defense order for 2023 was significantly increased again. And, I would like to stress it, it is fully provided with financing. I have no doubts it will be accomplished," the President added.