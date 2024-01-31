Velikie Luki submarine to join Navy this year

ST. PETERSBURG, January 31. /TASS/. The Velikie Luki diesel-electric submarine of Lada-class project 677 will join the Russian Navy in 2024, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov told reporters.

"The Velikie Luki submarine will join the Navy this year. The shipbuilders promised and keep the word. Trials are ongoing," he said adding the whole series of project 677 submarines will operate in the Northern fleet.

"They will operate in the northern theater," he said.

Submarines of project 677 are fourth-generation non-nuclear boats. They are designated for independent operations against surface warships and submarines in the assigned area, cruise missile strikes at ground targets and anti-submarine defense of coastal areas. The surface displacement is 1,750 tons, the length is 68 meters. Full underwater speed is 21 knots, the range in surface trim is 6,000 miles at a speed of 7 knots. The submarines are armed with Kalibr missiles and six 533mm torpedoes. The crew is 35 men.