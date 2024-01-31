Rostec to showcase Supercam S350 scout drone at Riyadh show

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Rostec said it would showcase Supercam S350 scout drone at the World Defense Show 2024 in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia.

The Russian corporation is sure the drone will trigger interest in the Middle East, as it can effectively conduct air survey at altitudes of 150 meters to 5 kilometers and is already operated in Russia.

"The drone is in demand of Russian customers. It has confirmed the technical characteristics and high effectiveness during practical operation. Supercam S350 can carry various payload - from a photo camera and thermal visor to gas detector and laser scanner. The main advantages include rapid assembly, modular composite elements, and release of wing consoles during landing to prevent damage. We are sure the Russian design will trigger interest in the Middle East market," Rostec said.

Supercam S350 develops a speed of 120 km/h and flies for several hours. It transmits information to major distances and is used to monitor fuel-and-energy facilities and protect territories with a highly-effective optical complex.

"New unmanned aerial systems are developed from Supercam S350. They are tested and demonstrate high technical characteristics. They are highly protected against electronic warfare," Rostec said.

The World Defense Show 2024 will be held in Riyadh on February 4-8. Rostec will also demonstrate armor, munitions, helicopters and airplanes, firearms and counter-drone weapons.