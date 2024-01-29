Electronic warfare system thwarts drone attack on Russian oil refinery

YAROSLAVL, January 29. /TASS/. An electronic warfare system has foiled a drone attack on an oil refinery in Russia’s Yaroslavl Region, Governor Mikhail Yevraev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The electronic warfare system of the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery has thwarted a drone attack. Law enforcement agencies and special services are working at the scene. There are no casualties, there is no fire," Yevraev said.

The Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery is located on the outskirts of Yaroslavl. It was put into operation in 1961. The average volume of oil refined at the plant is about 15 million tons per year.