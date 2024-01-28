Russian troops improve situation along front line in Kupyansk area — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian battlegroup West has improved the situation along the front line in the Kupyansk area over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Kupyansk area, the battlegroup West, operating actively with the support of artillery fire and heavy flamethrower systems has improved the position along the front line," the ministry said.

The battlegroup West has repulsed six Ukrainian attacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, with the enemy losing up to 150 troops and four units of military hardware, the ministry added.