MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces' battlegroup South has repulsed three attacks from Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past 24 hours; the enemy has lost up to 330 military personnel and nine pieces of military hardware, including an electronic warfare station, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Donetsk area, units of the battlegroup South operating actively with the support of artillery and heavy flamethrower systems repelled three attacks by assault groups of the 24th mechanized and 80th airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian army near the settlements of Shumy, Kirovo and Georgiyevvka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry reported.

In addition, personnel and equipment of the 22nd, 28th, 42nd mechanized and the 17th tank brigades of the Ukrainian army were hit near settlements of Krasnoye, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka and Kurdyumovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said. Ukrainian troops have sustained up to 330 casualties. Also, the Ukrainian army has lost a tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, four pickup trucks, a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit and an electronic warfare station, it added.