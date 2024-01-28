Russian air defenses destroy 28 Ukrainian UAVs in past day — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian air defenses have shot down three rockets of HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems as well as destroyed 28 UAVs of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Air defense systems shot down three rockets of HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems," it said.

In addition, according to the ministry, 28 Ukrainian drones were destroyed near the settlements of Vodyanoye, Belogorovka, Maryinka, Yampolovka, Spornoye, Peski of the Donetsk People's Republic, Privolye, Novoznamenka and Shipilovka of the Lugansk People's Republic, Novaya Mayachka of the Kherson Region, as well as Olshana and Gorobyevka of the Kharkov Region.